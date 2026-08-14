NBC’s reaction to finding out 5 USB sticks in Milwaukee were MISSING RESULTS of the Election at midnight is priceless.
Steve Kornacki was speechless… pic.twitter.com/Laix1S2CBF
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 12, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
NBC’s reaction to finding out 5 USB sticks in Milwaukee were MISSING RESULTS of the Election at midnight is priceless.
Steve Kornacki was speechless… pic.twitter.com/Laix1S2CBF
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 12, 2026