How much longer are we going to pretend that we live in a democracy or that voting matters?

NBC’s reaction to finding out 5 USB sticks in Milwaukee were MISSING RESULTS of the Election at midnight is priceless. Steve Kornacki was speechless… pic.twitter.com/Laix1S2CBF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 12, 2026 Share this: Print

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