Iran Targets US Bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan Following Major US Airstrikes

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Iran’s military on Thursday launched attacks on US bases across the region following a second round of major US airstrikes against Iran, as the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding to end the conflict has collapsed.

According to Iran’s PressTV, the Iranian army initially launched a “massive barrage” of kamikaze drones targeting a Patriot missile system in Kuwait, a satellite antenna for early warnings in Qatar, and fuel depots belonging to the US military in Bahrain.

Later on Thursday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had targeted US military bases in Jordan using 10 ballistic missiles, calling it a “second wave” of retaliation for the US strikes.

Iranian drones (PressTV)

“In our previous statement, we said that any repetition of aggression would expand our response to other enemy bases in the region,” the IRGC said. “In this second phase, we have made good on that threat against the aggressions of the child-killing American military.”

The IRGC added that the “enemy’s command and control center in West Asia and the al-Azraq airbase in Jordan were crushed with 10 ballistic missiles,” and said if there were any further US attacks, the “remaining US bases in the region will not be spared from our heavy fire.”

For its part, Jordan said that its forces intercepted eight missiles launched from Iran and claimed there were no casualties or damage.

According to Iranian media, the two days of US airstrikes killed 14 Iranian military personnel and civilians and wounded 78 others. Some of the strikes hit civilian infrastructure, including a railway line connecting Tehran to Mashhad and bridges in eastern Iran. US Central Command said that its forces bombed 90 targets inside Iran in the second wave that began on Wednesday night.