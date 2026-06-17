Iran’s Military Warns of ‘Harsh Response’ If Israel Continues Attacks in Lebanon

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Iranian military’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Tuesday called for Israel to halt its continued attacks in Lebanon, warning there would be a “harsh response” if it doesn’t.

The headquarters said in a statement that Israel has violated the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran, which calls for an end to Israel’s war in Lebanon, 84 times over the past two days, and that Israel had been continuing “crimes and the killing of the oppressed people of Lebanon.”

“If the child-killing army of the Zionist regime does not end its evil acts in southern Lebanon, it must await a harsh response from the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Iranian military command added.

Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari (PressTV)

While there’s been a decline in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon since Sunday, they haven’t stopped, and at least four people were killed by Israeli drone strikes in the country on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that continued Israeli attacks and Israel’s continued occupation constitute a violation of the Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Tehran, which is scheduled to be formally signed in Geneva this Friday.

“The end of the war includes the end of occupation. Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from territories they occupied during this war, the war will have not been fully brought to an end,” Araghchi said.

Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have vowed that Israel won’t withdraw from southern Lebanon, and a senior Trump administration official speaking with reporters on Monday appeared to back the Israeli position, saying an Israeli withdrawal wasn’t a condition of the deal.