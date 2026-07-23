Israel Has Killed 1,180 Palestinians in Gaza Since the So-Called Ceasefire Deal Was Signed

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed at least 1,180 Palestinians since the US-backed ceasefire deal was signed in October 2025, according to numbers released by Gaza’s Health Ministry on Wednesday, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the agreement.

The Health Ministry said that another 3,810 Palestinians have been wounded, meaning there have been nearly 5,000 total Palestinian casualties in Gaza in the nine months since the deal was signed.

According to the Israeli government’s official numbers, five Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza over the same period, the last being one who was killed in February 2026 by Israeli forces in a friendly fire incident. The other four died as a result of “combat” in southern Gaza in October 2025, when Hamas militants were trapped on the Israeli-occupied side of the Strip.

Palestinians transport the body of a man killed in an Israeli airstrike along with another man wounded in the same strike to al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on July 22, 2026 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

Israeli attacks in Gaza have escalated in recent weeks, and the Health Ministry reported Wednesday that it recorded the Israeli killing of 11 Palestinians over the previous 24 hours, a toll that includes a family of six — a father, his wife, and their four children — who were massacred by an Israeli strike on an apartment in Gaza City.

Attacks continued on Wednesday, with the Israeli news agency WAFA reporting that at least one Palestinian was killed and several others were injured by a strike near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israel has also violated the ceasefire deal by taking more territory in Gaza, and is now said to control about 70% of the Strip despite the agreement leaving 53% of Gaza under Israel’s control and it explicitly stating that the “IDF will not return to areas that have been withdrawn from, as long as Hamas fully implements the agreement,” and Hamas had fulfilled its side of the deal by releasing all living Israeli hostages and bodies that it had and working to recover other Israeli remains.

Israeli officials have claimed Hamas is violating the deal by not disarming, but the agreement signed in October 2025didn’t commit Hamas to giving up its weapons. The two sides agreed to a US peace framework that called for the “demilitarization” of Gaza as a framework for negotiations, but the issue of disarmament and the full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza were meant to be worked out in follow-up talks.

Despite the daily Israeli attacks and frequent ground incursions, the Trump administration and the so-called “Board of Peace,” which is meant to oversee the implementation of the agreement, have remained quiet about Israel’s constant violations.