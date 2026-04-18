Israel just blew up a public high school in Marwahin, South Lebanon.
Not a military base.
A school. pic.twitter.com/HIGjlmYc13
— sarah (@sahouraxo) April 16, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Israel just blew up a public high school in Marwahin, South Lebanon.
Not a military base.
A school. pic.twitter.com/HIGjlmYc13
— sarah (@sahouraxo) April 16, 2026
2 thoughts on “Israel just blew up a public high school in Marwahin, South Lebanon. Not a military base. A school.”
On those 7 unlawful laws:
https://x.com/TheSaviour/status/2044532501746475424
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Noahide sounds a lot like NoWhereToHide.
Much is hidden in words.
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