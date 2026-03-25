Israel just released footage of last night's attack on South Lebanon where they demolished an entire town.
After getting away with genocide, Israel is emboldened and openly bragging about their war crimes.
They are stealing South Lebanon right now and no one is stopping them. pic.twitter.com/jyL4zdspNO
— Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) March 24, 2026
One thought on “Israel just released footage of last night’s attack on South Lebanon where they demolished an entire town. After getting away with genocide, Israel is emboldened and openly bragging about their war crimes. They are stealing South Lebanon right now and no one is stopping them.”
Sure did look like a controlled demolition. I did learn that there are some bombs that target foundations, so who knows, but still, the basta*ds move boldly forward.
My friend asked me if I thought karma would eventually stop them. I responded:
If karma was able to balance all this, it sure is late to the party. Perhaps it is we who are the Karmaites, those who bring balance. Maybe the Universal Impersonal holds back until it is aided by us and our consciences and resolve. I mean we ARE part of the whole phenomenon.
And there it is, my guilt for not being able to stop this evil. Always waiting for the numbers to come up. Not sure how much hope or help there is in that. And as ever, martydom not a solution either. So here we are again, carrying water and chopping wood.
Are you carrying?
🙂
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