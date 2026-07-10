Israel Told Trump of ‘Iranian Assassination Plot’ Before He Declared MoU ‘Over,’ Report Suggests

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump’s decision to declare the US-Iran memorandum of understanding “over” appears to have followed Israel sharing intelligence with the US claiming Iran was “considering” killing him.

Trump alluded to the purported plot while speaking to the press at the NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday morning.

WSJ broke the story of this “warning” but didn’t give the exact timeframe for when it was shared.

Nonetheless, CNN revealed more details.

From CNN, “Israel shared intelligence with US of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, sources say”:

Israel shared intelligence with the United States that Iran had recently devised a new plan to assassinate President Donald Trump, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN, adding another layer of tension as a ceasefire deal between the countries comes under strain. One of the sources said the warning came this week. Another source said the US had picked up a steady drumbeat of intelligence in recent weeks about possible plans to assassinate Trump, but the warning from Israel was new and concerned a specific plot. Other American officials suggested the Israeli report could be an effort to sway Trump’s decision-making as he weighs whether to intensify American military action against Iran. […] Two sources familiar with recent US intelligence said that the intelligence community is tracking several actors who have discussed attacks but haven’t taken action, and one said that US intelligence agencies have been concerned that Iran would target a number of current and former senior officials. But that source said that the Israeli report is viewed — in part — as piece of a broader Israeli effort to influence Trump’s decision making on Iran. Some in the intelligence community are always skeptical of Israeli reporting, the source said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced deep doubts toward Trump’s efforts at diplomacy with Iran, and he has clashed with Trump over Israeli military action in Lebanon, which had complicated the talks. The two men spoke by phone Thursday, and Netanyahu is expected to visit Washington soon for talks with the president. On Thursday, another US official said diplomatic efforts with Iran are still underway behind the scenes, despite a resumption of strikes between the two sides and Trump’s declaration a day earlier that the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran was “over.” Washington and Tehran are working toward reaching a nuclear deal by mid-August. Multiple officials said there had been preparations for potential strikes if needed Thursday night, but they were foregoing them in favor of diplomacy. Earlier Thursday on the USS Abraham Lincoln, crews loaded up fighter jets with armaments and pilots did drills in the event they were called on to conduct strikes. The aircraft carrier’s commanding officer, Dan Keeler, told the thousands of crew members on board things were heating up.

Note: this warning may have also come before Trump decided to conduct this latest round of extensive strikes on Iran (which left the Israel First brigade thrilled).

Trump has clearly been paranoid for a while now that Iran will try to kill him.

Is Netanyahu playing off his fears?