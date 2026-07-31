US Strike on Home in Iran’s Qeshm Kills Father, Mother, and Their Two-Year-Old Child: Iranian Media

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

An overnight US strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island hit a residential building, killing a couple and their two-year-old child, Iranian media has reported.

According to Iran’s PressTV, Ahmad Nafisi, a deputy governor of Iran’s Hormuzgan Province, said that two other children from the family were rescued from the rubble. He said that the rescue operations had concluded and all of the people in the home had been accounted for.

People conduct search and rescue operations at a residential building on Iran’s southern Qeshm Island after it was hit by a US airstrike on July 30, 2026 (PressTV)

So far, the US hasn’t responded to the Iranian reports of US strikes killing a toddler. US Central Command released a “fact check” on Thursday addressing claims made by Iranian media but didn’t mention the reports of a US strike killing a two-year-old. The US still hasn’t taken responsibility for its February 28 strike on an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, which killed more than 100 children.

CENTCOM said that it launched strikes across Iran in response to an IRGC attack on a US base in Jordan, claiming to target “dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities.” The IRGC said that three of its members were killed by US strikes in the northwestern Zanjan province.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes at US bases in response to the US strikes, which the IRGC claimed destroyed three US F-35 fighter jets in Jordan. CENTCOM denied the claim, but it has been known to not disclose damage at US bases and downplay US casualties.

Iran also launched attacks on US bases in Kuwait, with the IRGC claiming it destroyed hangars and a fuel depot at the Ali Al Salem Air Base. Kuwait’s military said that Iranian strikes also hit a building belonging to a Chinese company, killing one worker.