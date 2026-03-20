:
Israeli forces are brutalizing Christians at the Holy Sepulchre.
This follows a Talmudic tradition that views our faith as an offense to their exclusive domain. pic.twitter.com/M8HGi7CsMw
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) March 20, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
:
Israeli forces are brutalizing Christians at the Holy Sepulchre.
This follows a Talmudic tradition that views our faith as an offense to their exclusive domain. pic.twitter.com/M8HGi7CsMw
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) March 20, 2026