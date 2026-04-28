Israeli Settlers Set Fire To Palestinian Homes While Families Are Still Inside This attack occurred in the village of Jalud, in the occupied West Bank.

🚨Israeli Settlers Set Fire To Palestinian Homes While Families Are Still Inside This attack occurred in the village of Jalud, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/xczXjTroxs — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) April 27, 2026 Share this: Print

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