🚨Israeli Settlers Set Fire To Palestinian Homes While Families Are Still Inside
This attack occurred in the village of Jalud, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/xczXjTroxs
— MintPress News (@MintPressNews) April 27, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🚨Israeli Settlers Set Fire To Palestinian Homes While Families Are Still Inside
This attack occurred in the village of Jalud, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/xczXjTroxs
— MintPress News (@MintPressNews) April 27, 2026