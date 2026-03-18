🚨🇮🇱 JUST IN: Israeli terrorists murdered this mother in the village of Marjayoun, during today's invasion and occupation of southern Lebanon.
Then posted a video of her ID and underwear. pic.twitter.com/fPWQteNADx
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) March 18, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🚨🇮🇱 JUST IN: Israeli terrorists murdered this mother in the village of Marjayoun, during today's invasion and occupation of southern Lebanon.
Then posted a video of her ID and underwear. pic.twitter.com/fPWQteNADx
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) March 18, 2026