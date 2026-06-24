Micah Washington, a 24-year-old man, was driving in Alabama when one of his tires exploded. The police pulled up next to his car and tortured him by electrocuting him with a Taser for a “suspicious attitude.”

One thought on “Micah Washington, a 24-year-old man, was driving in Alabama when one of his tires exploded. The police pulled up next to his car and tortured him by electrocuting him with a Taser for a “suspicious attitude.”

  1. Sadism is the favorite pass-time of demons. In this particular case it soars to the pinnacle of cruelty and ugliness. Will our efforts ever free the earth of demons?

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