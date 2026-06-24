Micah Washington, a 24-year-old man, was driving in Alabama when one of his tires exploded. The police pulled up next to his car and tortured him by electrocuting him with a Taser for a “suspicious attitude.”

Micah Washington, un joven afroamericano de 24 años, iba conduciendo en Alabama (EEUU) cuando uno de sus neumáticos explotó, la policia racista yanki se paró al lado de su coche y le torturó electrocutándole con un taser por una "actitud sospechosa". Ahora Micah presentó una… pic.twitter.com/w2D6Vd4tDX — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) June 24, 2026 Share this: Print

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