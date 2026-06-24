Micah Washington, un joven afroamericano de 24 años, iba conduciendo en Alabama (EEUU) cuando uno de sus neumáticos explotó, la policia racista yanki se paró al lado de su coche y le torturó electrocutándole con un taser por una "actitud sospechosa".
Ahora Micah presentó una… pic.twitter.com/w2D6Vd4tDX
— Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) June 24, 2026
One thought on “Micah Washington, a 24-year-old man, was driving in Alabama when one of his tires exploded. The police pulled up next to his car and tortured him by electrocuting him with a Taser for a “suspicious attitude.””
Sadism is the favorite pass-time of demons. In this particular case it soars to the pinnacle of cruelty and ugliness. Will our efforts ever free the earth of demons?
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