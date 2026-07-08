President @JMilei dancing for his masters.
Milei is importing 300K Israelis to take over the land burned down by Zionists.
Milei is replacing his own people. pic.twitter.com/WCAel9Py5O
— Bryce M. Lipscomb (@BryceMLipscomb) July 7, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
President @JMilei dancing for his masters.
Milei is importing 300K Israelis to take over the land burned down by Zionists.
Milei is replacing his own people. pic.twitter.com/WCAel9Py5O
— Bryce M. Lipscomb (@BryceMLipscomb) July 7, 2026