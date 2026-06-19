Neighbors have put mattresses and plexiglass up in their windows to block the noise from this data center in Virginia.
It's a high pitched whine from the natural gas turbines that power it.
The noise never stops 24/7. pic.twitter.com/rggAK8563F
— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 19, 2026
One thought on “Neighbors have put mattresses and plexiglass up in their windows to block the noise from this data center in Virginia.”
It would be interesting to know what kind of on site security details that security center has too. It has the exact same security fence around it that is around the veterans hospital that I go to. Imagine that and I do mean exactly the same too.