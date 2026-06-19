This man went to court for fishing without a license and resisting arrest.
Straight up owns this judge.
I admire his ability and will to stand up for himself and for his God-given rights.
— illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) June 18, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
This man went to court for fishing without a license and resisting arrest.
Straight up owns this judge.
I admire his ability and will to stand up for himself and for his God-given rights.
— illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) June 18, 2026