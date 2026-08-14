The israelis killed this little Palestinian girl for fun, as she filmed herself live on air on her phone in a makeshift tent in Gaza | from @Abu_Salah9 pic.twitter.com/23RIK0Nx9B
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 13, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
The israelis killed this little Palestinian girl for fun, as she filmed herself live on air on her phone in a makeshift tent in Gaza | from @Abu_Salah9 pic.twitter.com/23RIK0Nx9B
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 13, 2026