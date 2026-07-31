This was completely engineered by the US, Israel, and Morocco. This is how Sanchez, and Spain at large, are punished for challenging Israel, and “re-educated” to fall back in line with western imperial objectives.

🇪🇸 Insane footage from the Moroccan border with Spain: thousands of migrants are gathering at the border
This is exactly what Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez was aiming for. pic.twitter.com/Fb1pEKU0jj
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🇪🇸 Insane footage from the Moroccan border with Spain: thousands of migrants are gathering at the border
This is exactly what Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez was aiming for. pic.twitter.com/Fb1pEKU0jj
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2026