Trump just told Americans to stop fighting data centers and just to give up and deal with it.
"You can’t fight it… you have to go with it.”pic.twitter.com/iWR90mFFW6
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) July 23, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Trump just told Americans to stop fighting data centers and just to give up and deal with it.
"You can’t fight it… you have to go with it.”pic.twitter.com/iWR90mFFW6
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) July 23, 2026