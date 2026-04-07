TRUMP: “The Iranians are animals. That’s why blowing up their bridges and power stations isn’t a war crime.”
I’m at loss for words. pic.twitter.com/8qbbX7jo3d
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 6, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
TRUMP: “The Iranians are animals. That’s why blowing up their bridges and power stations isn’t a war crime.”
I’m at loss for words. pic.twitter.com/8qbbX7jo3d
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 6, 2026
One thought on “TRUMP: “The Iranians are animals. That’s why blowing up their bridges and power stations isn’t a war crime.””
Calling a people group (Iranians) “animals”…. Gee, don’t Talmudic Jews call all of us “goyim” “animals”?
Folks, do you need more proof that Trump converted to Talmudic Judaism around 2015 or 2017 or whatever, and he approves of Noahide decapitation of all non-Jews? Unless they serve the Synagogue of Satan, of course.