One thought on “TRUMP: “The Iranians are animals. That’s why blowing up their bridges and power stations isn’t a war crime.”

  1. Calling a people group (Iranians) “animals”…. Gee, don’t Talmudic Jews call all of us “goyim” “animals”?
    Folks, do you need more proof that Trump converted to Talmudic Judaism around 2015 or 2017 or whatever, and he approves of Noahide decapitation of all non-Jews? Unless they serve the Synagogue of Satan, of course.

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