Tucker Carlson reports that Benjamin Netanyahu's security detail was caught twice by the Secret Service attaching some kind of device to President Trump's emergency vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pjUAul2sQs
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 19, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Tucker Carlson reports that Benjamin Netanyahu's security detail was caught twice by the Secret Service attaching some kind of device to President Trump's emergency vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pjUAul2sQs
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 19, 2026