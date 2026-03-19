Tucker Carlson reports that Benjamin Netanyahu’s security detail was caught twice by the Secret Service attaching some kind of device to President Trump’s emergency vehicle.

Tucker Carlson reports that Benjamin Netanyahu's security detail was caught twice by the Secret Service attaching some kind of device to President Trump's emergency vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pjUAul2sQs — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 19, 2026 Share this: Print

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