Batya Ungar-Sargon: "The first Jew to step foot on American soil, the first thing he did was sue an official for insulting him—and he won." https://t.co/frkFcEcMRP pic.twitter.com/92QTEvH1Zw
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) April 9, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Batya Ungar-Sargon: "The first Jew to step foot on American soil, the first thing he did was sue an official for insulting him—and he won." https://t.co/frkFcEcMRP pic.twitter.com/92QTEvH1Zw
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) April 9, 2026