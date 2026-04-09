🚨 BREAKING: A Full-Blown Holocaust
The bodies of 5,000 Palestinians, tortured and with their organs stolen, have been found; 30,000 children are still missing.
What the hell did israel do? https://t.co/9M8VpbnYGC
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) April 9, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🚨 BREAKING: A Full-Blown Holocaust
The bodies of 5,000 Palestinians, tortured and with their organs stolen, have been found; 30,000 children are still missing.
What the hell did israel do? https://t.co/9M8VpbnYGC
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) April 9, 2026