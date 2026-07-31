China is the world’s leader in mass surveillance. What many people don’t know — the U.S. is a close second.
Case in point, we have surveillance cameras watching Flock cameras!! ⬇️🤨 pic.twitter.com/ZhUdxTsnMh
— James Li (@5149jamesli) July 30, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
China is the world’s leader in mass surveillance. What many people don’t know — the U.S. is a close second.
Case in point, we have surveillance cameras watching Flock cameras!! ⬇️🤨 pic.twitter.com/ZhUdxTsnMh
— James Li (@5149jamesli) July 30, 2026