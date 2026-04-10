CNN claims that voices on the left and right uniting on their opposition to the Iran war is deeply rooted in “antisemitism”
Utterly brain dead and shameless propaganda pic.twitter.com/uhvzYkY2Y5
— Nick Cruse 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) April 9, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
CNN claims that voices on the left and right uniting on their opposition to the Iran war is deeply rooted in “antisemitism”
Utterly brain dead and shameless propaganda pic.twitter.com/uhvzYkY2Y5
— Nick Cruse 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) April 9, 2026