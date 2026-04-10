CNN claims that voices on the left and right uniting on their opposition to the Iran war is deeply rooted in “antisemitism” Utterly brain dead and shameless propaganda

CNN claims that voices on the left and right uniting on their opposition to the Iran war is deeply rooted in “antisemitism” Utterly brain dead and shameless propaganda pic.twitter.com/uhvzYkY2Y5 — Nick Cruse 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) April 9, 2026 Share this: Print

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