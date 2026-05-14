Former Israeli soldier confesses she murdered a Palestinian child while smiling.
She still cracks up every time she remembers shooting him.
This is so sick. pic.twitter.com/Z2y7Fduhte
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) May 13, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Former Israeli soldier confesses she murdered a Palestinian child while smiling.
She still cracks up every time she remembers shooting him.
This is so sick. pic.twitter.com/Z2y7Fduhte
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) May 13, 2026