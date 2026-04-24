Iran was in drought for decades.
No rain. Not an inch.
After they attacked the rain seeding installations in Arab countries, their drought ended in 5 days.
You put two and two together. pic.twitter.com/w0aVZJT5Fs
— tic toc (@TicTocTick) April 23, 2026
One thought on “Iran was in drought for decades. No rain. Not an inch. After they attacked the rain seeding installations in Arab countries, their drought ended in 5 days.”
Finally mention of the highly developed & most devastating weapons of war hardly anyone ever speaks about. These weapons are being used EVERY single day against ALL of us across the world. It’s about time this was mass broadcast as FACT without all the attached “conspiracy theory” propaganda labels that are used to control discussion on this VERY REAL subject.