Israeli rabbi Meir Mazuz was openly blessing soldiers who gang-raped Palestinians in Israeli prisons. “You have done nothing wrong”

THEY BLESS RAPE ✡️🚨 Israeli rabbi Meir Mazuz was openly blessing soldiers who gang-raped Palestinians in Israeli prisons. “You have done nothing wrong” pic.twitter.com/aC1RFJ9VIV — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) June 15, 2026 Share this: Print

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