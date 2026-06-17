THEY BLESS RAPE ✡️🚨
Israeli rabbi Meir Mazuz was openly blessing soldiers who gang-raped Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
“You have done nothing wrong” pic.twitter.com/aC1RFJ9VIV
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) June 15, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
THEY BLESS RAPE ✡️🚨
Israeli rabbi Meir Mazuz was openly blessing soldiers who gang-raped Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
“You have done nothing wrong” pic.twitter.com/aC1RFJ9VIV
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) June 15, 2026