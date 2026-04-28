Karoline Leavitt compares free-speaking Americans who question and criticize their government to an attempted presidential assassin.
They’re coming for free speech. pic.twitter.com/yUvtjsbWU8
— Frankie Stockes (@realStockes) April 27, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Karoline Leavitt compares free-speaking Americans who question and criticize their government to an attempted presidential assassin.
They’re coming for free speech. pic.twitter.com/yUvtjsbWU8
— Frankie Stockes (@realStockes) April 27, 2026