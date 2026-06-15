Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro Throw a Fit Over Trump Announcing Iran Deal

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro, both of whom were ecstatic when Trump launched the war with Iran four months ago, are now kvetching up a storm over Trump announcing it’s over.

Levin opened his show Sunday night by rambling about how the deal should be a “treaty” that requires two-thirds of the Senate to sign off on it:

He’s also insisting the deal won’t last if it includes a ceasefire with Lebanon (Iran has insisted it must, and Trump appears to have relented).

Shapiro — fearing the deal wouldn’t allow Israel to “defend itself” — was unable to contain his utter contempt for the president.

“If the United States is going to suddenly become an advocate for the idea that Israel can’t defend itself, then this is a giant ‘L’ for the United States and for our allies!” Shapiro whined.

Trump successfully purged “MAGA” of everyone but Mark Levin, Laura Loomer and Ben Shapiro following the release of the Epstein Files and the launch of the Iran War, and now he’s losing them for daring to stand up to Israel (after objectively failing in the war).

MIGA knows US support for Israel is imploding and they want to bleed us dry before our “special relationship” comes to an end and sane leadership decides America must no longer exist as a colony of Israel.

Had Trump listened to Gen. Dan Caine and Tucker Carlson instead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mark Levin, this whole debacle could have been avoided.

Instead, it’s looking like he’s going to sign a deal that’s far better for Iran than Obama’s Iran nuclear deal and far worse than the status quo we had before the war was launched.

This is the future you chose, Mr. President.

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