One tick bite made this man allergic to red meat.
Now over 450,000 Americans are allergic to beef & dairy and the number is rising.
What’s is going on? pic.twitter.com/ScM50o1jc2
— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) May 17, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
One tick bite made this man allergic to red meat.
Now over 450,000 Americans are allergic to beef & dairy and the number is rising.
What’s is going on? pic.twitter.com/ScM50o1jc2
— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) May 17, 2026