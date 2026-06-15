Sean Strickland at UFC 250. Imagine being an American UFC Champion and not being allowed at a US event for criticizing a foreign terrorist state.

Sean Strickland at UFC 250. Imagine being an 🇺🇸 American UFC Champion and not being allowed at a US event for criticizing a foreign terrorist state. pic.twitter.com/LGHTAWy1FJ — Truth Troll Official™️ (@truthtroll_X) June 15, 2026 Share this: Print

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