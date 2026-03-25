The former CIA Officer @JohnKiriakou has a friend who is a close confidant of President Trump who told him there are 10,000 JFK files that will never be released because they point to Israel.
JFK was trying to block Israel from acquiring a nuclear weapon so they took him out. pic.twitter.com/dw5s0n9z3Z
— Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) March 25, 2026
One thought on “The former CIA Officer John Kiriakou has a friend who is a close confidant of President Trump who told him there are 10,000 JFK files that will never be released because they point to Israel.”
TREASON!!! He’s aiding and abetting a foreign power.
The American people already know that JFK was assassinated by Zionist Israel.
Release ALL of the files and make it official!!!!
Zionist Israel needs to be held accountable for ALL of their crimes against humanity!!