The former CIA Officer John Kiriakou has a friend who is a close confidant of President Trump who told him there are 10,000 JFK files that will never be released because they point to Israel.

The former CIA Officer @JohnKiriakou has a friend who is a close confidant of President Trump who told him there are 10,000 JFK files that will never be released because they point to Israel.

JFK was trying to block Israel from acquiring a nuclear weapon so they took him out. pic.twitter.com/dw5s0n9z3Z

— Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) March 25, 2026