Uncovered audio shows Anthony Fauci talking about having every major corporation require vaccinations and making it as hard as possible on citizens so they’re forced to be vaccinated
He says if you make it hard enough on people, they’ll abandon their beliefs
This is Evil
“Once… pic.twitter.com/FyybrdDgqu
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 25, 2026
One thought on “Uncovered audio shows Anthony Fauci talking about having every major corporation require vaccinations and making it as hard as possible on citizens so they’re forced to be vaccinated He says if you make it hard enough on people, they’ll abandon their beliefs”
A lie often has an element of force behind it. Not only forcing those listening to believe the lie but also to force ruin upon those who don’t.
He sits there smug, ready to give a response that for some will sound sane and believable, but for those of us who had loved-ones die or suffer irreparable harm, the smugness looks like a mask of death, with fangs that offer forever-fear. He has no idea what free humanity has had enough of nor what free humanity is capable of. Force never comes without consequences. Will we find a way to even the score?
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